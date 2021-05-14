Gotta fly: KCI Airport just saw its busiest day since before the pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are beginning to plan vacations and return to airports, including KCI.

The Airport averaged more than 10,000 passengers flying out of Kansas City every day. KCI also just had it’s busiest day since before the pandemic on Thursday.

Yesterday was also the busiest day at @KCIairport since the start of the pandemic and 9% higher than the busiest day of this year's spring break period. Thanks for flying! https://t.co/A91KJi4lK9 — Justin Meyer (@JustinMeyerKC) May 14, 2021

Justin Meyer, Kansas City’s Deputy Director of Aviation, said as the number of passengers increase, the number of flights available will also increase at the airport.

Just this month American added a daily flight to Washington, D.C. and another daily flight to Dallas/Fort Worth.

Southwest increased it’s daily flights to Atlanta, Denver and Las Vegas.

Delta began flying from Kansas City to Los Angeles daily, Alaska Airlines reinstated it’s daily flight to Portland and Spirit Airlines resumed flights to Detroit and Myrtle Beach.

“We’re certainly encouraged by the continued growth in passengers as airlines restore flights and launch new markets from Kansas City International Airport, including new nonstop service to destinations like Sarasota, Charleston, and Orange County California,” Meyer said.

Another good sign over the past week, flights leaving KCI Airport were at least 80% full, Meyer said.

