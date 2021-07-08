Governor Parson signs COVID-19 liability protections bill in Kansas City

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:
parson covid liability

Gov. Mike Parson signs a bill on COVID liability

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stopped in North Kansas City Thursday afternoon to sign a COVID-19 liability protection bill into law.

He stopped at Smokin Guns BBQ to sign the bill and try some Kansas City Barbecue.

Smokin Guns BBQ is one of thousands of businesses, churches, schools and health care providers that will be protected from lawsuits regarding the pandemic under the new law.

The new law exempts business owners and health care providers from being sued for spreading COVID-19 — unless it can be proven by clear and convincing evidence. 

Religious organizations will also be shielded from COVID-19 exposure lawsuits unless “intentional misconduct” can be proven. 

In January, Gov. Mike Parson made COVID liability protection a top priority for lawmakers. Parson said Wednesday at the signing for Senate Bill 51 that the pandemic was one of the most “dramatic emergencies” to ever hit the state.

The legislation also protects health care providers like nursing homes from malpractice lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News