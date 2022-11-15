GRANDVIEW, Mo. — There’s no more standing in long lines to register a car or boat in one area of the city.

The Grandview licensing bureau now allows registration renewals by phone.

The office says to simply call (816) 316-4851 and a representative will verify information over the phone. The renewal will be processed and representatives can take your payment over the phone.

You can choose to pick up your renewal paperwork and sticker at Grandview City Hall, or it can be mailed to your address.

Payment must be made by debit or credit card if renewing over the phone. The payment will also include at 2.25% fee.

People are also allowed to continue renewing in person.

