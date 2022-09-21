This is a “pinch me” moment for local entrepreneur Andrew Miller: His quest to launch a line of THC-infused chips is coming to fruition, starting with either a plain potato chip or barbecue flavor.

“When we first acquired Guy’s Snacks, it was about the same time that recreational (marijuana) passed in Colorado, and I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to find someone to make a THC-infused chip, and we could call it ‘Baked Guy’s?’ … (Now) it will become a reality. It’s one of those pinch me moments,” Miller said.

But Miller isn’t stopping with Guy’s. He’s collaborating with Kansas City cannabis startup Franklin’s Stash House on THC-infused products for his other brands, including James’ Lemonade and Una Familia Tequila.

To make it possible, Franklin’s Stash House spent six months developing a water-soluble THC that doesn’t interfere with a product’s flavor or taste, Franklin’s co-founder and CEO Michael Wilson said.

More than a dozen people helped perfect the formulation, including an equipment automation and engineering specialist, food science formulation specialists and extraction formulation specialists, to name a few. Wilson said it’s the toughest thing he has done in his career.