Hallmark asks Hawley, Marshall to return campaign contributions after electoral vote

Hallmark Cards Inc. and the parent of Commerce Bank are speaking out against elected officials who fought against certification of Joe Biden’s election as president in a language politicians understand — money.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. has cut its support for elected officials who have worked to throw up roadblocks to the transition in power from President Donald Trump to President-elect Biden.

Hallmark went a step further, asking U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, to return contributions from its political action committee.

“Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind,” the company said in a statement. “The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company’s values. As a result, HALLPAC requested Sens. Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions.

Hallmark’s PAC donated $3,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall in the 2019-20 period, and $2,000 to Marshall (then in the U.S. House of Representatives) in 2018, according to OpenSecrets.org.