Halloween Haunt and other favorites return to Worlds of Fun this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fun will continue when the seasons change at Worlds of Fun. The amusement park will host Halloween Haunt, The Great Pumpkin Fest, and Monster Jam Thunder Alley on weekends in September and October.

The Great Pumpkin Fest kicks off starting September 18. The Peanuts gang will be there with games and host Count Snoopytacula’s Costume Contest.

Monster Jam Thunder Alley introduces guests to the world of Monster Jam Trucks. Get up close and personal with six of the trucks stationed throughout the park. You’ll also be able to ride in a Monster Jam truck. Monster Jam Thunder Alley will be at Worlds of Fun Saturdays and Sundays starting October 23.

The screams return to Worlds of Fun for Halloween Haunt beginning Friday, September 17. Join hundreds of zombies and get lost in one of seven scare mazes. Haunt takes place Fridays and Saturdays in September. In October it expands to Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Worlds of Fun 2022 Season Passes are also on sale for $89. Ticketholders are able to use their 2022 passes for the remainder of the 2021 season at Worlds of Fun, including admission to Halloween Haunt, The Great Pumpkin Fest, and Monster Jam Thunder Alley.