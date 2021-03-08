Hawaiian Bros adding 7 new locations to the Kansas City metro in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular island food eatery native to the metro is erupting this year after only three years in business.

Hawaiian Bros announced plans for 21 new locations, seven of which are coming to the Kansas City area. The rest are heading south to Texas.

“Our fresh, flavorful food — and friendly Aloha spirit — is resonating with guests who are searching for something unique,” Hawaiian Bros president Scott Ford said.

The first restaurant opened in Belton in 2018. The food centers around the “humble but hearty Hawaiian plate lunch,” according to a statement from the company. Island favorites include several savory meats, macaroni salad and seared “Spam Musubi.”

New metro locations include:

Shawnee: March 16

Ward Parkway: Early May

Independence: Early June

Midtown: July

Lenexa: July

Overland Park: August

Metro North: Later this year

The first opening at 111600 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee will feature a celebration of community heroes, offering a free meal during select times. Here’s who will get honored and when:

Educators

Saturday, March 13

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Essential workers (grocery, delivery, hotel)

Saturday, March 13

5 to 8 p.m.

First responders and health care workers

Sunday, March 14

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.