Hawaiian Bros opens new Independence location, its eighth in Kansas City area

Kansas City-based Hawaiian Bros Island Grill open an Independence location on June 29, its eighth Kansas City-area restaurant.

The new restaurant at 4030 S. Noland Road is the 16th Hawaiian Bros location in the U.S, according to a release. Its website lists a Lenexa location coming soon, as well as coming restaurants in Forth Worth, Frisco and Hurst, Texas.

Outside Missouri, Kansas and Texas, Hawaiian Bros operates in the Chicago area and New York City.

In March, President Scott Ford told the Kansas City Business Journal that he wants to transform the brand into a national chain that opens 100 restaurants a year.

At the time, Ford anticipated opening seven Kansas City-area restaurants this year, plus at least 15 in Texas, including 13 in Dallas/Fort Worth and two in Austin. Hawaiian Bros’ relationship with Kitchen United spurred it to sign up as a ghost kitchen tenant in Manhattan, New York, where Hawaiian Bros will start cooking in July.