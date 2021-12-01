Hawaiian Bros opens ninth Kansas City-area location, another on the way

Less than four years after launching the first Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in Belton, the Kansas City-based restaurant chain officially opened its 24th location.

Located at 13680 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, the 6,714-square-foot, two-story building previously housed the fast-food giant Burger King.

With Monday’s opening, the fast-growing concept that specializes in traditional Hawaiian plates now counts nine locations in the Kansas City area and a tenth in nearby Lawrence on its plate — with more to come. Its other locations are in Illinois (2) and Texas (12).

According to its website, a new restaurant will be arriving soon to 800 NE Coronado Dr. in Blue Springs, formerly a Kneaders Bakery & Cafe location.

That’s one mile away from a new-to-town competitor: Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food. The website for the Bountiful, Utah-based chain, which plans to open four locations in the Kansas City area next year, now lists 26 open restaurants.