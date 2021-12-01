Hawaiian Bros opens ninth Kansas City-area location, another on the way

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Hawaiian Bros

Less than four years after launching the first Hawaiian Bros Island Grill in Belton, the Kansas City-based restaurant chain officially opened its 24th location.

Located at 13680 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, the 6,714-square-foot, two-story building previously housed the fast-food giant Burger King.

With Monday’s opening, the fast-growing concept that specializes in traditional Hawaiian plates now counts nine locations in the Kansas City area and a tenth in nearby Lawrence on its plate — with more to come. Its other locations are in Illinois (2) and Texas (12).

According to its website, a new restaurant will be arriving soon to 800 NE Coronado Dr. in Blue Springs, formerly a Kneaders Bakery & Cafe location.

That’s one mile away from a new-to-town competitor: Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food. The website for the Bountiful, Utah-based chain, which plans to open four locations in the Kansas City area next year, now lists 26 open restaurants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first