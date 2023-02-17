Health Forward Foundation will open a new headquarters as an anchor in a mixed-use complex on Kansas City’s East Side. (Rendering by Hufft)

Health Forward Foundation will open a new headquarters as an anchor in a mixed-use complex on Kansas City’s East Side.

The local nonprofit on Tuesday announced it will occupy 20,000 square feet on the top floor of a three-story, 60,000-square-foot Class A building in the Offices at Overlook.

The building is planned as the Overlook project’s first phase, and Health Forward will own its space through a strategic condominium ownership agreement with Community Builders of Kansas City.

Health Forward’s board of directors underwent a “thoughtful” five-year process to establish a permanent home, alongside VanTrust Real Estate LLC as its representative, according to a release from the nonprofit.

The foundation has a temporary lease at Two Pershing Square, at 2300 Main St., where it has resided since 2017. It previously had offices in the Pioneer Campus of Penn Valley Community College at 18th Street and Prospect Avenue, before the KIPP KC charter school expanded within the shared building.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.