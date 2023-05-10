LEAWOOD, Kan. — Hello Kitty is on her way to the metro and hopes to meet up with friends.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck plans to pull into Town Center Plaza in Leawood on Saturday, May 13.

Fans will find the truck parked between Bravo and J. Crew. The truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone who plans to grab the super cute treats or merchandise from Hello Kitty needs to take a credit or debit card. The truck does not accept cash.

Fans can enjoy snacks like cookies and a minicake set. Prices start at $14.

Merchandise includes a tee or hoodie, thermal bottles, a tote, and accessories. Prices for merchandise range from $19 to $70.

The full menu can be found on Hello Kitty’s website.

If you hope to grab a specific item, plan on arriving early. The truck also stopped at Town Center Plaza last year and a crowd greeted it.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck rolled into existence in 2014. That led to the Hello Kitty Café Pop-Up Containers two years later followed by the Hello Kitty Mini Café at malls and lifestyle centers across the country.