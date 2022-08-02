TOPEKA, Kan. — Nominations are open to find the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

The contest is hosted by the Kansas Manufacturing Council and the Kansas Chamber.

The goal is to show people the wide variety of products that are made in the state and help keep the Kansas economy strong.

Any product made in Kansas can be nominated for the competition in one of two categories.

People’s Choice Begins with a product being nominated Voting opens Top 16 move to a bracket-style tournament

Coolest Innovation Highlights how manufacturers research and develop new products Expert judges review and score questionnaires completed by companies Top 4 products present in-person to expert panel Judges choose top product



Nominate your favorite Kansas-made product with a click of your mouse. Nominations for the 2022 contest close on August 26.

Voting opens August 30. Each voter can cast one vote daily.

All winners will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.