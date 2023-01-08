KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The company that will be in charge of food and drinks when the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport opens is now hiring.

Vantage Airport Group will hold its first hiring event on Monday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kansas City Aviation Department. The office is located at 601 Brasilia Ave., Kansas City, Missouri.

The company wants to hire managers, cashiers, cooks, utility workers, and other positions. It says full-time and part-time schedules are available. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Retail jobs for Marshall Retail Group and Johnston & Murphy, as well as spa services for Director’s Cut Take 2 are also available during the hiring fair.

The announcement comes just days after HMSHost, KCI Airport’s current dining operator, said it planned to layoff 170 workers as the company nears the end of its contract with the city.

Monday’s hiring event is just the first Vantage Airport Group plans to hold. Other opportunities are scheduled for Jan. 23, Feb. 6, and Feb. 13.

The new terminal is expected to have a mix of national restaurant chains and local favorites when it opens later this year.

The local spots include Parisi Coffee, Messenger Coffee Co. and City Market Coffee Roasters. You’ll also find Soiree Steak and Oyster House, Urban Cafe, Martin City Brewing, Bo Lings, Boulevard Brewing, and Buffalo State Pizza Co.

A Made In Kansas City food hall, will feature Bloom Baking Co., Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar, Pigwich and Poio.

Learn more about the plans for the new terminal by watching the video in the player at the top of the page.

The new terminal will be put to its first test on Feb. 14 when it holds a simulation where hundreds of volunteers will test all aspects to make sure everything runs smoothly before it opens to the public.