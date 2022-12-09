Johnson County may not be the area’s largest county by population, but it far and away rates as the biggest employer among the eight counties covered by the Kansas City Business Journal‘s research.

As of January, Johnson County had about 3,500 full-time-equivalent employees, making it the ninth-biggest public-sector employer in the Kansas City area. According to the 2020 Census, the county had a population of 609,863, making it the most populous county in Kansas.

Johnson County has about 5.73 FTE employees per 1,000 residents.

The top end of Johnson County’s payroll includes about 100 workers whose earnings topped $125,000 during the most recent fiscal year.

Check out the gallery below to see some of highest-paid Johnson County employees.