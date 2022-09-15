The Kansas City Business Journal recently rolled out this year’s 48 Best Places to Work 2022 honorees. Now, here’s an unlocked look at the companies.

The companies are categorized based on size, and the largest companies are broken down below.

KCBJ works with Quantum Workplace, which administers a confidential survey to companies’ employees. To qualify for consideration, companies had to have a minimum of five employees in the Kansas City area, and a preset number of employees had to complete the survey. Quantum Workplace uses a proprietary algorithm to determine the top-scoring companies.

Although KCBJ doesn’t publish the scores of the winning companies, the rankings of the three top-scoring businesses in each category will be revealed on Nov. 3 at an event celebrating the 48 honorees.

Then on Nov. 4, you can read profiles in the weekly Kansas City Business Journal print edition and online about each company.

Here are the companies in the extra large category, in no particular order, named Best Places to Work in 2022:

Burns & McDonnell

Community America Credit Union

JE Dunn Construction

Lockton Cos.

Shamrock Trading Corp.