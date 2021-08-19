Here are the most common jobs in the Kansas City area

Because Chromebook has an offline connection to Google Drive, it’s easy to remain connected to your work even if you have internet instability.

The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers.

Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Kansas City using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020.

While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

Keep reading to see which jobs in Kansas City are the most common.

Canva

#50. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 3,570 (3.461 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,180 (#186 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 387,300 (2.784 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($46,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,240)

— Fairbanks, AK ($43,890)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#49. Packers and packagers, hand

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 3,620 (3.513 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,870 (#185 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,270 (4.308 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($39,770)

— Longview, WA ($39,680)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($36,820)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#48. Pharmacy technicians

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 3,630 (3.515 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,470 (#205 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 415,310 (2.986 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 3,640 (3.527 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,320 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 287,150 (2.064 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

Milkovasa // Shutterstock

#46. Medical assistants

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 3,790 (3.675 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,170 (#170 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 710,200 (5.106 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

Canva

#45. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,000 (3.880 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $56,660 (#132 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 402,870 (2.896 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#43 (tie). First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,050 (3.926 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $68,190 (#120 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,900 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#43 (tie). Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,050 (3.927 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,090 (#91 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

Canva

#42. Financial managers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,070 (3.950 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $149,930 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 653,080 (4.695 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#41. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,090 (3.966 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $104,580 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 440,300 (3.165 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#40. Network and computer systems administrators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,120 (3.999 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $86,020 (#84 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 339,560 (2.441 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#39. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,140 (4.013 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,550 (#167 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,520 (4.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($101,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($88,220)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate, or junior high school level.

Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#38. Electricians

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,350 (4.222 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $60,900 (#130 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 656,510 (4.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

sculpies // Shutterstock

#37. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,440 (4.302 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $78,560 (#60 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 614,080 (4.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

pio3 // Shutterstock

#36. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,470 (4.333 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,940 (#215 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 654,900 (4.708 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,000

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($131,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($115,690)

– Job description: Maintain order and protect life and property by enforcing local, tribal, state, or federal laws and ordinances. Perform a combination of the following duties: patrol a specific area; direct traffic; issue traffic summonses; investigate accidents; apprehend and arrest suspects, or serve legal processes of courts. Includes police officers working at educational institutions.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#35. Carpenters

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,520 (4.383 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $59,300 (#48 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 699,300 (5.027 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

Education Images // Getty Images

#34. Substitute teachers, short-term

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,590 (4.447 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,850 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 512,030 (3.681 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($87,620)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($61,870)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,900)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lawyers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,630 (4.493 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $129,340 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 658,120 (4.731 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#32. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,720 (4.581 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,970 (#201 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

JOHANNES EISELE // Getty Images

#31. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 4,940 (4.792 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,450 (#198 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,980 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,580)

— Fairbanks, AK ($45,780)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($44,940)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#30. Childcare workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 5,290 (5.128 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $23,640 (#215 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 494,360 (3.554 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($38,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,090)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($36,220)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

Daniel Lee // Flickr

#29. Cooks, fast food

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 5,410 (5.249 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,620 (#162 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 544,420 (3.914 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($34,790)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($33,580)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($33,570)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

Rido // Shutterstock

#28. Human resources specialists

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 5,660 (5.490 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $63,950 (#152 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 647,810 (4.657 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $69,430

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,680)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,130)

– Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#27. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 5,730 (5.559 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $68,820 (#77 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 690,160 (4.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($117,900)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,150)

– Job description: Research conditions in local, regional, national, or online markets. Gather information to determine potential sales of a product or service, or plan a marketing or advertising campaign. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales, and methods of marketing and distribution. May employ search marketing tactics, analyze web metrics, and develop recommendations to increase search engine ranking and visibility to target markets.

New Africa // Shutterstock

#26. Receptionists and information clerks

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 5,790 (5.612 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,670 (#172 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#25. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 5,930 (5.751 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $56,020 (#192 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 503,390 (3.619 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

Fusionstudio // Shutterstock

#24. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 6,160 (5.973 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,290 (#244 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 727,640 (5.231 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

Pixabay

#23. Construction laborers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 6,190 (6.001 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,170 (#74 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 971,330 (6.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

Canva

#22. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 6,400 (6.205 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,690 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 872,370 (6.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,160)

— New Haven, CT ($43,820)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

Glenn Highcove // Shutterstock

#20 (tie). Industrial truck and tractor operators

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 6,440 (6.242 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,840 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 640,950 (4.608 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,210

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,230)

— Hinesville, GA ($56,220)

— Battle Creek, MI ($52,400)

– Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

Canva

#20 (tie). Computer systems analysts

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 6,440 (6.246 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $76,940 (#264 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 574,450 (4.13 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

Rob Kim // Getty Images

#19. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 6,640 (6.435 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,010 (#174 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,063,110 (7.643 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

nullplus // Shutterstock

#18. Light truck drivers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 7,120 (6.903 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,490 (#201 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 929,470 (6.682 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,890)

— Anchorage, AK ($51,590)

– Job description: Drive a light vehicle, such as a truck or van, with a capacity of less than 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), primarily to pick up merchandise or packages from a distribution center and deliver. May load and unload vehicle.

Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cooks, restaurant

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 9,030 (8.754 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,890 (#141 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,109,650 (7.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($39,450)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

Pixabay

#16. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 9,530 (9.240 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,800 (#124 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#15. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 10,020 (9.714 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,220 (#67 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 10,460 (10.143 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $75,920 (#68 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#13. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 10,520 (10.200 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,810 (#121 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

Unsplash

#12. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 11,310 (10.963 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,740 (#136 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,990,510 (14.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($44,110)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($43,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,250)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#11. Accountants and auditors

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 12,050 (11.680 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $74,070 (#152 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

Ruslan Galiullin // Shutterstock

#10. Office clerks, general

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 15,020 (14.566 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,710 (#155 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,788,090 (20.044 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,560)

— Napa, CA ($47,570)

— Boulder, CO ($47,160)

– Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

Pixabay

#9. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 15,070 (14.617 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,260 (#103 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#8. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 15,500 (15.032 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,110 (#136 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

– Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Waiters and waitresses

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 17,340 (16.812 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $23,300 (#228 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,944,240 (13.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($62,630)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($57,210)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($43,160)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

Pixabay

#6. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 19,540 (18.943 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,610 (#143 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

Pixabay

#5. General and operations managers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 19,650 (19.057 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $111,420 (#167 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,347,420 (16.876 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#4. Stockers and order fillers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 21,210 (20.565 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,550 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,210,960 (15.895 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($39,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($39,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,580)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

Pxhere

#3. Fast food and counter workers

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 22,270 (21.591 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,590 (#121 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#2. Registered nurses

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 24,910 (24.154 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,240 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,986,500 (21.47 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

ESB Basic // Shutterstock

#1. Customer service representatives

Kansas City, MO-KS

– Employment: 25,060 (24.295 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,860 (#86 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,833,250 (20.368 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

— Midland, MI ($47,250)

– Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.

