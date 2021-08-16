Here are the most expensive homes for sale in Kansas City right now

Buying a home is an investment — and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans, but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet.

As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries — and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them — became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased 41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Kansas City, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in KC, as of Aug. 8:

#10. 1010 Brentwood Cir, Kansas City ($2,290,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,936 square feet; $330 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 4935 Central St, Kansas City ($2,479,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 5,676 square feet; $436 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1030 W 53rd Ter, Kansas City ($2,600,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,042 square feet; $369 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 711 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City ($2,950,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,722 square feet; $382 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 4500 NW 108th St, Kansas City ($3,000,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 1,223 square feet; $2,452 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 10000 NW 75th St, Kansas City ($3,698,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 10 bathrooms; 15,060 square feet; $245 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 721 Ward Parkway Blvd, Kansas City ($4,250,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 3,133 square feet; $1,356 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 2201 NW 76th St, Kansas City ($4,500,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 9,678 square feet; $464 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 5550 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City ($4,500,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,741 square feet; $514 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 1217 W 55th St, Kansas City ($7,290,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 10,006 square feet; $728 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)