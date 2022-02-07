KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has the most dedicated football fans in the country, according to a new survey.

Personal finance website WalletHub looked at a number of factors ahead of this year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. It used the findings to rank the best and worst cities for football fans.

Overall, Kansas City ranks 11th out of 245 U.S. cities in the analysis that have at least one college or professional football team.

WalletHub says it used 21 different metrics to determine the rankings. It also included things like the number of Hall of Fame Head Coaches, the value of the franchise, and the number of coaches the team had over the past decade.

Here’s how WalletHub ranked Kansas City:

First in NFL Attendance

Second in Performance level of an NFL team

Ninth in average ticket price

10th in stadium capacity

10th in number of NFL Championship wins

13th in NFL fan engagement

This is how Kansas City ranked compared to other teams, with Pittsburgh taking the overall No. 1 spot:

Pittsburgh Dallas Green Bay, Wisconsin Boston Los Angeles New York Miami New Orleans Cincinnati Indianapolis Kansas City, Missouri

WalletHub said football is by far Americans’ favorite sport to watch, being more popular than basketball, baseball and soccer combined. The company said 62% of Americans consider themselves either a fan or “somewhat” of a fan of professional football, and 54% say the same for college football.