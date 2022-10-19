Recent land activity and property records suggest that The Cordish Cos.’ plans for its Four Light luxury apartment tower have zeroed in on a parking lot next to B&B Theatres in Downtown.

The lot northwest of Main Street and Truman Road for years was flagged in city agreements — and by Cordish officials — as a top candidate for the Baltimore-based company’s fourth residential tower.

In late July, passersby noticed workers drilling to test soil at the site. On Aug. 5, the Cordish entity that owns a 0.49-acre portion of the 0.81-acre subdivided parking lot filed a name change — from Kansas City Surface Lot 138 LLC to Block 138 Residential LLC, state business filings show.

Four days later, ownership for the rest of the lot shifted to Block 138 Residential LLC from a different Cordish entity, Kansas City Live Block 138 Retail LLC, according to Jackson County property records.

Efforts for Four Light are in early preliminary stages, said John Moncke, president of Cordish’s Kansas City Power & Light District. The company’s focus is on completing Three Light, a 26-story, 288-unit high-rise scheduled for a September 2023 opening across from the theater lot, northeast of Main and Truman.