After nearly two decades of planning and work, only a small portion of Lenexa City Center remains undeveloped.

Copaken Brooks is the primary developer for the massive mixed-use campus off Interstate 435 at 87th Street and Renner Boulevard.

“Our original vision was going to be about 2 million square feet. With what’s built and what’s committed, we’re up to about 1.6 million (square feet),” Erin Johnston, vice president of retail brokerage for Copaken Brooks, said.

Here’s a look at some of the major projects in the works at Lenexa City Center.

Restaurant Row

Copaken Brooks kicked off construction on Restaurant Row in July, and the project went vertical with steel last week. The first phase of the project includes the construction of two restaurant buildings at the southwest corner of 87th and Renner.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar will open a 5,700-square-foot location in Restaurant Row’s eastern building, adjacent to Renner. In the northern building along 87th, Cactus Grill will open a 5,000-square-foot Tex-Mex restaurant.

A health-focused restaurant will take over 4,000 square feet next to the Cactus Grill. Johnston did not disclose the name of the new tenant but said it specializes in smoothies and salad bowls.

Copaken Brooks is still working to find a tenant for 3,000 square feet of remaining space, but Johnston anticipates the first phase of Restaurant Row will be fully leased by the end of the month.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.