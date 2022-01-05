Here’s where work on the new KCI airport terminal stands after 2021

Construction progresses at Kansas City International Airports new terminal (Photo by From the Ground Up Photography)

As the largest infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history nears its last full year of construction, work on the $1.5 billion new terminal at Kansas City International Airport has passed several important milestones.

In January 2021, crews “topped out” the new KCI (Code: MCI) terminal with the erection of all 17,500 individual steel pieces. This fall, workers closed in the building, rendering it watertight by piecing together virtually all precast concrete and glass curtain wall pieces.

And on Dec. 7, the last of 4,373 concrete pieces was installed for the terminal’s 6,150-space parking garage, cementing a towering new presence travelers can see while arriving for flights.

Despite the pandemic’s effects on the workforce for the better part of two years, work on the new terminal remains on schedule and on budget, said Geoffrey Stricker, senior managing director of Maryland-based developer Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate LLC.

“The team had put together pretty strict protocols to protect the workforce and make sure people were safe, and we’ve been able to do that and have still been able to execute on this very large infrastructure project despite unforeseen challenges being thrown at our feet,” he said.