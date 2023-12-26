Kura Revolving Sushi Bar officially opened Friday on the Country Club Plaza, marking its first Missouri and Kansas City-area location.

The high-tech sushi bar took over the space formerly occupied by health-focused eatery t.Loft, which failed to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown in spring 2020. In a May city filing, Kura projected the buildout would cost $1.5 million.

Kura’s new location at 200 W. 47th St. in Kansas City delivers Japanese cuisine to guests via a double-layer conveyer belt that weaves through the dining room.

Robots drop off drink orders. The company owns more than 30 patents, including for its ventilated sushi lid, which limits airborne exposure and features plate-tracking technology to keep food fresh.

