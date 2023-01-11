TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year.

An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. While the headquarters is moving, the company will continue to invest in its Topeka manufacturing hubs.

Hill’s has a large presence in the capital city, including a Pet Nutrition Center which sits on 170 acres in North Topeka. It also contains the new Small Paws Innovation Center which is a $30 million, 25,000 square foot facility that opened in 2021.

The manufacturing sites that Hill’s manages in Topeka and Emporia will stay open along with a new manufacturing site planned to open in 2023 in Tonganoxie.

“We are proud to extend our 75-year history in the Sunflower State,” said John Hazlin, president and CEO of Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “We will continue investing in our science, innovation and manufacturing hubs in Topeka – while expanding our footprint with the creation of a new hub for our Global and U.S. headquarters in the Greater Kansas City area. This marks an important step in our global growth as we work to meet the growing demand for our science-led pet nutrition.”

The new office in Overland Park will feature a more modern concept to create a modern approach in the workplace along with an on-site dog park, according to Hill’s. The new location will provide Hill’s with a closer proximity to the Kansas City International Airport as well as greater access to the benefits of the metropolitan area.

Hill’s was founded 75 years ago with a focus on science-led pet nutrition. The company’s mission is to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets.