Hit the Jackpot: Powerball to expand to 3 drawings a week in August

A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. — You’ll soon have another chance to strike it rich every week.

Powerball will add a Monday drawing, expanding it’s offerings to three days a week beginning August 23, 2021. Until then, drawings will continue to take place on Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

Tickets will continue to cost $2 each and jackpots start at $20 million.

The Kansas Lottery will decrease the number of consecutive Powerball drawings players can purchase between June 30 and August 23 in preparation of the added drawing. Visit the Kansas Lottery’s site for more information.

The Missouri Lottery has not announced any changes prior to August 23rd.