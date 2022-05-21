WESTON, Mo. — The wait is over for fans of a Missouri distillery.

Holliday Distillery is releasing a bottled-in-bond bourbon for the first time in more than 35 years Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Named after the distillery’s founder, Ben Holladay Missouri Straight Bourbon is made from a 166-year-old recipe.

Bottled-in-bond means the bourbon has been aged at least four years. Holliday said its Ben Holladay bourbon is aged for six years.

Holliday Distillery said it’s using all of the same ingredients, and the bourbon tastes just like it did when it was first distilled in 1856.

The bourbon is being sold at the distillery in Weston, Missouri. It’s priced at $60; there is a limit of one bottle per customer.

Holliday Distillery said it plans to have more bottles and offer it in stores beginning in June.

