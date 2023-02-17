The owners of Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway have paid more than $12 million in penalties for failing to build a hotel in conjunction with the casino.

Kansas Entertainment LLC, a joint venture between PENN Entertainment and International Speedway Corp., now part of NASCAR, since 2015 has made $12.1 million in annual payments to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

The yearly sums range between $988,215 and $2,333,850 over that timeframe, according to data obtained through a recent records request.

The penalties stem from Kansas Entertainment’s failure to build a hotel as stipulated in its September 2009 casino development agreement with the Unified Government.

The agreement terms required the partnership to start construction on a hotel with at least 250 rooms by the second anniversary of the casino’s opening, meaning February 2014, or pay the UG the equivalent of 1% of the casino’s annual net gaming revenues until such a project were to start work.

Hollywood Casino’s gaming revenue was $143.8 million in 2021, according to data from the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.

