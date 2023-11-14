Major components of the massive Homefield development in Kansas City, Kansas, are starting to take shape.

The $838 million project near 94th Street and State Avenue will be centered largely around youth sports facilities.

Richard Napper, a partner in Homefield with NAR Realty Consulting, said construction is wrapping up on an eight-field, all-turf baseball complex near 90th Street. Homefield’s youth baseball complex will open for tournament play in the spring.

Across from the baseball fields, construction is underway on a $60 million indoor multisport facility. The 150,000-square-foot building will house 12 volleyball courts that can be converted to 10 basketball courts, as well as space for a parent’s lounge, physical therapy center and food vendors.

“I think any sports-related endeavor that you would need indoor space for, we are prepared to accommodate that need,” Napper said.

The new facility will provide space for athletes to compete in basketball, volleyball, dance, cheer and other activities. Napper said the indoor sports complex is slated to open in March.

