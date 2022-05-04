It’s become the norm for Kansas City-area home buyers to pay more than the listed price for a house.

“I can’t think of the last home I’ve sold that did not go for at least list price, if not over,” said Andy Blake, the leader of The Andy Blake Group. “I would say most of our deals are going between 5% and 10% over asking price.”

Local real estate data backs up Blake’s estimation. From January 2021 to April 2022, 20 local ZIP codes saw homes sell for more than 3% over their listed price.

Most of the activity was concentrated in Johnson County, but south Kansas City and the Northland also saw lots of homes sell above asking price. And it’s not just high-cost areas where buyers pay more — lower-cost areas also saw sales exceed asking price.

Among the top 20 ZIP codes, homes sold the most over listing price in 64725, which is in south Kansas City in Cass County. Homes in that area sold for about 6.5% over listed price. The average listed price was $199,274, and the average close price was $212,385.

Overland Park ZIP code 66213 ranked No. 2, with homes selling for about 5.4% over listed price. The average listed price was $423,501, and the average close price was $446,441.