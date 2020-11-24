Hotel Kansas City is up for USA Today’s 10Best awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — USA Today has unveiled its 10Best Readers’ Choice nominees, and a Kansas City hotel made the cut.

A panel of travel experts whittled the list to 20 nominees for the nation’s best new hotels that opened in 2020. The public can vote for their favorite hotel once a day through Dec. 21. The 10 winning hotels, determined by public votes, will be announced on Dec. 31.

Hotel Kansas City opened Oct. 3 inside the former Kansas City Club building, a 15-story historic Gothic Revival structure that was completed in 1922 and housed the Kansas City Club for nearly 80 years.

Presidents Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower, along with notables like Tom Prendergast, often visited this social club.

