Hotel Kansas City will open new basement bar in November

As if the Hotel Kansas City couldn’t get more cool stuff, the refurbished former home of the Kansas City Club will open a new basement bar that plans to offer “eclectic music, fast-friendly service, nostalgic pub food and a lively, energetic late-night atmosphere.”

Nighthawk plans to open next month at 1228 Baltimore Ave., the hotel announced in a release. Executive Chef Johnny Leach and General Manger Dominic Petrucci will lead the establishment.

The “moody interior” comes with leather banquettes, glowing lights, a pool table and a large stage, the release says. (For all you audiophiles. It will include “a large display of vinyl records, a DJ booth featuring Altec A5 speakers with Werner Jagusch crossovers, a Japanese Elekit 200b tube amp and three turntables.”)

In addition to the menu’s “fresh take on casual, classic late-night eats,” it will serve hard seltzers made in-house and craft beers brewed exclusively for Nighthawk by Kansas City-based Strange Days Brewing Co.