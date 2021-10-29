Hotel Kansas City will open new basement bar in November

by: Kansas City Business Journal

Hotel Kansas City (Photo by ADAM VOGLER/KANSAS CITY BUSINESS JOURNAL)

As if the Hotel Kansas City couldn’t get more cool stuff, the refurbished former home of the Kansas City Club will open a new basement bar that plans to offer “eclectic music, fast-friendly service, nostalgic pub food and a lively, energetic late-night atmosphere.”

Nighthawk plans to open next month at 1228 Baltimore Ave., the hotel announced in a release. Executive Chef Johnny Leach and General Manger Dominic Petrucci will lead the establishment.

The “moody interior” comes with leather banquettes, glowing lights, a pool table and a large stage, the release says. (For all you audiophiles. It will include “a large display of vinyl records, a DJ booth featuring Altec A5 speakers with Werner Jagusch crossovers, a Japanese Elekit 200b tube amp and three turntables.”)

In addition to the menu’s “fresh take on casual, classic late-night eats,” it will serve hard seltzers made in-house and craft beers brewed exclusively for Nighthawk by Kansas City-based Strange Days Brewing Co.

