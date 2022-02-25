The American economy boomed in 2021, and job growth followed suit.

But it still wasn’t enough to get employment back to prepandemic levels. While all 50 states and the District of Columbia recorded job growth in 2021, only six states — Texas, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Georgia and Montana — had higher employment in 2021 than they did at the start of the pandemic.

Many states are getting closer, however, with 46 states and Washington, D.C., all recovering to at least 95% of their prepandemic employment totals.

Kansas and Missouri are both trending ahead of the national average recovery of 97.9%. However, those two states didn’t see the same strong employment growth in 2021 as they did during the months immediately following the pandemic shutdowns.

During the past year, Kansas ranked 31st among all states and the District of Columbia, with a 2.85% increase in employment. Missouri experienced 2.77% job growth, ranking it 33rd.