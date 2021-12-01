How far would a $100,000 salary go in Kansas City and other major cities?

Business

by: , Ashley Garrett - Kansas City Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
Picture of downtown Kansas City skyline

In foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background.

The quality of life Americans can achieve on a $100,000 salary hinges on the cost of living in their chosen state and city.

GoBankingRates.com analyzed how far $100,000 goes in the 50 largest U.S. cities, after subtracting necessary expenses such as taxes, groceries, rent, utilities, health care and driving costs.

After taxes and expenses, those in the Kansas City metro’s biggest city making $100,000 would have about $35,400 left over. That’s better than Omaha, Nebraska, whose residents would have just $32,000 in their pockets, and far better than San Francisco, whose residents would be under water by nearly $2,700.

According to the personal finance website, Kansas Citians making $100,000 would have leftover income equal to about the national average. But it’s less than those living in Dallas; Oklahoma City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Wichita.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first