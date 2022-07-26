CNBC released its list of America’s Top States for Business in 2022. Ranked on 88 different metrics, all 50 states were scored based on topics such as cost of doing business, economy, education and more.

Kansas and Missouri placed in the top 25, ranking No. 21 and No. 25, respectively. The ranking is released annually by New Jersey-based CNBC.

Topic categories included workforce, infrastructure, cost of doing business, economy, life, health and inclusion, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital and cost of living. States were ranked out of 50 in each of these categories.

“Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials,” CNBC staff said in a news release. “That way, our study ranks the states based on attributes they use to sell themselves.”