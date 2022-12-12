Despite a recent cooling in the housing market, plenty of challenges persist for Kansas City-area homebuyers. Housing inventory remains scarce, prices continue to sit well over pre-pandemic levels, and higher mortgage interest rates are taking a chunk out of people’s buying power.

In the Kansas City area, 31 ZIP codes require a minimum annual income of $100,000 to afford the median-priced home. For perspective, the median household income in KCMO was estimated at $56,179 in 2021, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The slideshow below takes a closer look at what you need to earn to buy a home in three of the Kansas City area’s most expensive ZIP codes:

The ZIP code in which it is most expensive to buy a home in the area perhaps doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. In 66221, which spans southern Overland Park near the Johnson County Executive Airport, the median home value was $718,714 at the end of September.

The minimum income required for that median-priced home is $187,718, with the typical monthly payment for a mortgage there breaking down to about $4,693. That’s using a 30-year fixed rate of 6.8%.

