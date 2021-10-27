How stores are working overtime to make sure you have Thanksgiving and Christmas favorites

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your Thanksgiving meal may be the most expensive one ever.

The American Farm Bureau Federation expects an average meal this Thanksgiving to cost about 5% more than it did in 2020. A number of things are adding to the higher prices. That includes inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain and shipping issues.

The good news is that this year you should be able to find the things you need. Stores say they have plans to make sure shelves are stocked for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

HY-VEE

While you may pay a little more for your holiday meals, Hy-Vee said it doesn’t anticipate any shortages this year. The company said it is already well stocked and ready for Thanksgiving. A company spokesperson said Hy-Vee doesn’t anticipate any issues with items you’re used to seeing on sale in the coming months either. That includes the buy-a-ham, get-a-free-turkey promotion.

PRICE CHOPPER

Price Chopper said to stay tuned for upcoming announcements about new options for customers. The grocery store chain also suggests shoppers take advantage of extra reward earning periods that they can use to buy turkey and hams for their upcoming holiday season.

TARGET

Targer said it is doing everything it can to provide people what they want and need.

Earlier in October, the company released information on its supply chain. Target said it chartered its own container ship to regularly bring merchandise from overseas ports to the U.S. By doing that, Target said it can avoid some of the delays other companies are experiencing. The company said it is also working with transportation companies to move the merchandise as quickly as possible once it reaches the U.S.

The company said it also moves the majority of its containers at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California at night. That helps the inventory move quicker and also clears the backlog for other companies.

Target is also hiring 30,000 employees across the U.S. Those employees will be paid at least $15 an hour, enjoy paid time off, and be eligible for bonuses.

WALMART

The world’s second-largest retailer says it’s also ready for a busy holiday shopping season.

Walmart also chartered ships to deliver shipments to the U.S. The company said it is also diverting shipments to other ports because they aren’t as congested. That means the company has access to its shipments faster.

Walmart also changed the way it’s shipping items across the country. The company said it hired more than 3,000 drivers in 2021 so it can use more trucking transportation and avoid rail delays.

The company said it plans to hire an additional 150,000 people to help in stores as well as in distribution roles. Walmart said it has already promoted and trained thousands of employees this year to help with its supply chain. It’s also expanding automation capabilities in facilities so it can use workers in other areas.