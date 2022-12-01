OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new immersive and social gaming experience called BRKTHROUGH opens in Overland Park.

The business is made up of 35 game rooms throughout a former SteinMart building at 135th and Lamar.

Some of the games are physical while others use brain power to play. Each team has three minutes in each room and earns points along the way.

The team with the most points wins.

The founders wanted to create something new to give local families and young professionals a fun, social outlet.

“We scoured the earth to try to figure out what was best, what people like to do to do and people like to game, people like to compete. So we said, how can we tweak breakout rooms to make it a little bit more fun,” Ty Hardamon, BRKTHROUGH Managing Partner, said.

The owners say this is the perfect time to opening something like BRKTHROUGH.

“The last 10 years, we’ve had a ton of young professionals flood the market, from the bigger companies, they need things to do. More social things to do. Last few years we’ve been locked in our house for various reasons, this brings people back together doing a bunch of fun things,” Hardamon said.

BRKTHROUGH asks teams to book time online to help limit the number of people inside the building all at once.

The cost is $40 for two hours or $40 for four hours.

