LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Jayhawk Head Basketball Coach Bill Self is sending a message this off-season.

After leading the Jayhawks to the 2022 NCAA National Championship, Self has been working with his new team to prepare for the upcoming basketball season.

But, Coach Self also has a new message for fans, and it could be personalized.

Self also joined Cameo.

The platform allows people to buy personalized video messages or actual live calls from Self, and thousands of other athletes and stars.

Self joins other KU greats such as Danny Manning, Svi Mykhailiuk, Mario Chalmers, Sherron Collins, and others.

A personalize message with Bill Self costs $200, or upgrade and book a live video call with the coach for $600. A personalized message from Mario Chalmers is also $200, while a personalized message from Danny Manning goes for $70. Messages from Sherron Collins and Perry Ellis are $25.

The prices compare to $2,500 for personalized message from Caitlyn Jenner, $1,000 for one from former K-State basketball star Michael Beasley, or $900 for a message from former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

