KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station wants everyone to know it is open for business, even as crews are working to get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft in less than two weeks.

There are temporary street closures in place, and Union Station’s South Plaza is closed through the end of the month because of the Draft.

Parking

All parking for the landmark and attractions inside of it is available in Union Station’s West Yards Parking Garage. The garage includes one hour of free parking for anyone who needs to visit Union Station Post Office and P.O. Boxes.

The garage can be accessed from West Pennway and Broadway Boulevard to eastbound Pershing Road. There are 1,400 parking spots in the garage.

Pedestrian Access

Pedestrians can access Union Station thought the building’s east and west doors and walk into the main level.

Access is also available through the West Yards Parking Garage to Union Station’s lower level.

Another option is the Freight House Pedestrian Bridge.

Streetcar Service

Streetcar service is operating as normal until the day before the 2023 NFL Draft begins.

Riders have access to Union Station’s east doors from the KC Streetcar stop.

Union Station says plans are fluid over the next 10 days and plans may change without much notice.