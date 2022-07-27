KANSAS CITY, Mo. — H&R Block celebrated one of its co-founders on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Henry Bloch made a huge impact on the entire metro as both a businessman and a philanthropist. His legacy continues to do so.

H&R Block has 100 volunteer teams giving back to local nonprofits this month in Bloch’s honor. The company made sure to allow employees to volunteer during the summer when organizations usually see a drop in help.

These are some of the nonprofits that have benefited from the volunteers:

American Red Cross

Bishop Sullivan Center

City Union Mission

Giving the Basics

Habitat for Humanity

HappyBottoms

Kansas City Dream Center

Operation Breakthrough

Operation Gratitude

Veterans Community Project

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also proclaimed Saturday, July 30, “Make Every Block Better Day” in Bloch’s honor.

