A new boss is coming to town — upscale fashion brand Hugo Boss.

BOSS, a Hugo Boss brand outlet, will open in the Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan. The new store — the area’s only Hugo Boss outlet — is set to open around Dec. 4, according to a release.

Hugo Boss offers a selection of designer suits and coats, casual wear and sportswear, and footwear and accessories.

The line has a connection with another “boss” in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does a turn as fashion model in advertising for the brand’s Fall/Winter collections.

