Hy-Vee to transform Northland location into new wine and spirits concept

Hy-Vee Inc. is turning one of its Kansas City grocery stores into a Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, a new division that launched earlier this year.
The store at 207 NE Englewood Road will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 and reopen in the coming months with the new format. Englewood employees will be offered positions at other area Hy-Vee locations, according to a release. The onsite Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store will continue operating.
Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits offers a variety of price points across a wide selection of wine, spirits and craft beer. The store also features specialty grocery items, such as cheese, seltzers and charcuterie, as well as high-end barware and related accessories.
Two stores have opened, one in West Des Moines and the other in Papillion, Nebraska. Other planned locations include Omaha and Lincoln.