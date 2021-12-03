Hy-Vee to transform Northland location into new wine and spirits concept

Hy-Vee Inc. is turning one of its Kansas City grocery stores into a Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, a new division that launched earlier this year.

The store at 207 NE Englewood Road will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 and reopen in the coming months with the new format. Englewood employees will be offered positions at other area Hy-Vee locations, according to a release. The onsite Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store will continue operating.

Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits offers a variety of price points across a wide selection of wine, spirits and craft beer. The store also features specialty grocery items, such as cheese, seltzers and charcuterie, as well as high-end barware and related accessories.

Two stores have opened, one in West Des Moines and the other in Papillion, Nebraska. Other planned locations include Omaha and Lincoln.

Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits (Photo courtesy Hy-Vee)