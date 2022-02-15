KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ticketholders waiting to immerse themselves in Van Gogh’s art are being told they’ll have to wait even longer.

Producers announced in November that the show was delayed until February 2022. Now ticketholders are being told the production won’t open until at least April.

The producer of “Immersive Van Gogh Kansas City” posted a letter on the exhibit’s website addressing another delay.

“We truly understand your frustration and disappointment. We are eager to share our incredible immersive experience with you, but want to guarantee the best possible experience for you that we can,” Corey Ross, Immersive Van Gough Kansas City producer, wrote.

Ross offered a similar explanation to the one he gave in November announcing the original delay. He said the production requires “very specific criteria” and venues they thought they had either weren’t available or weren’t right for the production.

Now Ross said the production has found a home and will open at Lighthouse ArtSpace at Zona Rosa. The production will run Thursday, April 21 through July 4, 2022.

It had originally been scheduled to open Dec. 1 and run through Feb. 6 at a secret location.

“Immersive Van Gogh Kansas City” also suffered from somewhat of an identity issue when it announced Kansas City dates around the same time “Van Gogh Alive” announced plans to open.

“Van Gogh Alive” was a popular immersive, multi-sensory art experience handled locally by Starlight Theatre and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art last year.

If you already bought tickets to the show you will receive new tickets for a specific date and time. The tickets will be emailed from Universe.com in the coming days. If you don’t receive tickets, check your spam/junk folder.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to achieve this,” Ross said in the post.

If the new date chosen doesn’t work, you can request to exchange tickets. Those who want a refund need to email ticketing@kansascityvangogh.com.

