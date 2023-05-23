In-N-Out is offering a ‘substitution’ for scarce ingredient until spring, a representative for the company confirmed. (Getty Images)

Despite recent speculation, fans of In-N-Out Burger won’t be able to enjoy the company’s food in the Show-Me State anytime soon.

“I am able to confirm that we do not have current plans to open restaurants in Missouri,” COO Denny Warnick said in a statement to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Once only a California delicacy, In-N-Out has expanded in recent years, opening locations in Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and — coming in 2026 — Tennessee, where it also will have a regional corporate office.

In-N-Out said its Tennessee restaurants would be served by its distribution hub in Texas, causing delivery drivers to have to pass through several states where the company does not currently have a presence.

“There’s a path there that might cross a few other states. So don’t worry, there are others that will be included in this plan eventually,” In-N-Out’s President Lynsi Snyder said at a news conference in Tennessee.

A story published last week by FOX4’s sister station KTLA suggested Missouri could be one of those states.

While Warnick said the company doesn’t have any current plans to expand into Missouri, he suggested feedback from the community was welcome.

