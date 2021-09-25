Independence business puts new spin on laundry, allows customers to wash for free

Basket of Laundry by Washing Machine. (Photo by: Media for Medical/UIG via Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Put a new spin on your laundry this weekend by doing it for free.

A new laundromat is making it possible for people who live in Independence.

Clean Laundry opened a new location Thursday near East 23rd Street South and Missouri 291 Highway in Independence.

As a welcome to the neighborhood, Clean Laundry said it’s opening its doors and allowing anyone who stops by to use its washers and dryers for free through Oct. 3.

The company said it has express machines that wash and dry a load of clothes in less than 10-minutes.

The laundromat also offers mobile-pay options and you can monitor your laundry from your cell phone. Clean Laundry also offers free high-speed Wi-Fi, TVs and USB charging stations for customers.

The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 3. After that, the laundromat will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.