INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Cheers, straight from the tap!

If you want to drink some of the best water in the world, it’s not coming from Iceland or the Alps. It’s coming from water wells near the Missouri River.

The City of Independence entered its municipal water in The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting contest.

The competition is known as the longest-running water tasting competition in the world. Judges rate water on appearance, aroma, and taste.

More than a dozen countries and states entered the competition that will take place Feb. 23-27.

In 2019, Independence said it had ranked in the top five waters in the world in seven of the previous eight years.

Independence supplies water to more than 250,000 customers in Independence, Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Lee’s Summit.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.