LIBERTY, Mo. — TAB, a manufacturer of industrial batteries, announced it will open a United States headquarters in Liberty.

The company’s new location is its first in North America and will allow it to quickly distribute products throughout North and South America. The new 66,700-square-foot facility will create 50 new jobs.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state is ready to support TAB’s growth.

“The selection of Missouri as the home of TAB USA’s first North American facility reaffirms our state’s strategic advantages for growing companies,” Parson said.

“We have created a pro-business environment that provides stability for businesses as they enter the U.S. market or expand within it. Missouri stands ready to support the growth and success of TAB USA as it embarks on this exciting journey from its new U.S. headquarters.

“Missouri stands ready to support the growth and success of TAB USA as it embarks on this exciting journey from its new U.S. headquarters.”

TAB’s new facility will be located at the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center, near 69 Highway and Lightburn Street, and its operations will include industrial battery assembly, distribution and sales.

Michelle Hataway, the acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said the state is thrilled with TAB’s decision to come to Missouri.

“We’re thrilled that an innovative, industry-leading employer like TAB USA has chosen our state as the location of its U.S. headquarters,” Hataway said. “TAB USA’s decision is a testament to Missouri’s ability to support businesses that are helping Missourians prosper.”

The facility is projected to open this spring, with plans for additional investments over the first five years of operation.