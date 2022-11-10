LIBERTY, Mo. — Holiday shopping season is here, and Amazon is stepping up its game with a new, high-tech location in the Kansas City area.

In the video player above, take an inside look at the 500,000-square-foot facility in the Northland.

Robots are in full swing, and people are hard at work at the new Amazon sortation center in Liberty. It will serve as a Midwest hub, helping route packages to people throughout the country.

“They have nine cameras for every robot arm,” site leader Mikenna McEntee said of what’s called the Robin. “That helps them read both the dimensions, as well as the labeling on the package to then go to where it’s destined for.”

There are 20 Robins throughout the line. It uses air suction to pick up the package and place it on another robot called the Pegasus Drive. Amazon said it has 900 of the Pegasus robots roaming around a 115,000-square-foot floor, all on a mission.

The Pegasus Drives will take each package to one of 300 chutes. From there, it will go to its next destination.

McEntee said they have one of the largest and newest facilities in terms of technology.

It’s impressive, but she’s particularly proud of the unique team they’ve built in Liberty. Their warehouse operations leaders are all women.

“Very, very excited to have an all-female team, but even more than that, excited for the relationships that we can build as we continue to grow in this community,” she said.

McEntee said the technology doesn’t take away people’s jobs. It just makes work more efficient.

“It helps us minimize unneeded movements and allows us to process more customer packages, ultimately allowing us to do the same-day, one-day, two-day shipping the best we possibly can,” she said.

Kansas City residents like Greg Allen like the idea of holiday orders arriving on time.

“Anything that puts people to work and gets out our stuff quicker, that sounds good to me,” he told FOX4.

In the last two months, the Amazon facility has hired more than 1,000 people. They’re still looking to fill 500 positions. Starting pay begins at $17 an hour with benefits starting on the first day of employments. If you’re interested in joining the team, you can apply here.

