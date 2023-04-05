OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The IRS is looking to fill hundreds of full-time and seasonal positions in the metro.

They’re holding a hiring event at the Overland Park Convention Center April 5 – 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Open positions are for customer service reps and tax examiners. People who are hired will answer phones and help people with questions about their accounts.

These positions are entry level and don’t require prior tax expertise.

“So, it’s a very rewarding job because you get to help them get their tax obligations met and so you’re providing a great service for the community and our nation,” Jeff Cleaveland, Chief of Accounts Management, said.

The starting salary begins at $33,000 and goes up from there. The jobs offer 11 paid holidays, daytime and swing shifts, and opportunities work remotely.

Walk-ins are welcome but those who set up an account beforehand at usajobs.com will receive priority.

Bring two forms of ID, a resume, and college transcripts to the hiring fair, if you have them. Qualified applicants will have at least one year of customer service experience or a 4-year degree.