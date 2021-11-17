Italian restaurant Lazia reopens at Crossroads Hotel with refreshed menu

After closing its doors during the pandemic, the Crossroads Hotel’s Lazia restaurant is back.

The dinner-only Italian eatery reopened its doors Friday at 2101 Central St. It features a new menu that includes house-made pasta, wood-fired pizza and a hand-pulled mozzarella mobile cart.

“I think what’s different than before is that it’s a lot more intentional (and) shows off their technique as chefs,” Chef de cuisine Jordan Hayes told the Kansas City Business Journal. “(The menu) really shows off the technique and beautiful flavors that you don’t see a lot of in traditional and contemporary Italian places.”

Executive Chef Justin Kent, who has worked at the restaurant since it opened in 2018, teamed up with Hayes to curate the new menu.