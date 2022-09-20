Kansas City-based J. Rieger & Co. formed a new subsidiary called Kansas City Distilling Co., which is designed to expand the company’s customer base by producing high-quality spirits at a lower price point.

“We’re using the same legacy and dedication to craft as we do in our flagship Rieger’s line, but Kansas City Distilling Co. makes versatile spirits that are both great tasting and approachable for any occasion,” Rieger co-founder and President Andy Rieger said. “This is taking the brand and respect J. Rieger & Co. earned for itself and expanding its customer base.”

The new subsidiary released its first product, Red Kingdom Vodka, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s available exclusively in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska for $15.99 in a 750ml bottle. That’s about $10 a bottle cheaper than J. Rieger’s Premium Wheat Vodka.

Rieger said price point is achieved mainly through a recipe using 100% corn, which costs less than wheat. The company also saves money by using less expensive bottles than the core Rieger products. But the spirit uses Rieger’s copper pot still, resulting in an old-school, handcrafted, clean and flavorful product.